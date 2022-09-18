RUSSELLVILLE — Hubert J. Garrison, 82, died September 16, 2022. Visitation will be Monday, 12 noon to 2 p.m., at Spry Memorial Chapel. The Service will follow at 2 p.m., with burial in Gray Rock Cemetery.

He was married to Freida Garrison.

