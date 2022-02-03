TUSCUMBIA — Hubert Lee Vaden, Sr. 80, Tuscumbia, passed away on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday, February 5, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Brother Tim Griffin officiating. Interment will be in Vandiver Hollow Cemetery, Tuscumbia.
Hubert retired from Robbins Tire and Rubber after 42 years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Velma Vaden; son; Phillip McDonald; parents, Edward and Stella Mae Vaden; brother, Ronnie Vaden; sisters, Evelyn Resner and Willie Mae Lack; grandson, Brandon McDonald; and son-in-law, Raymond Barksdale.
Hubert is survived by his children, Shannon Vaden (Lydia), Anthony McDonald (Tracy), Hubert Vaden, Jr. (Kim), Joey McDonald, Mike McDonald (Kathy), Sharon Barksdale, Johnny McDonald (Dorothy), and Connie Tank (James); brother, Jimmy L. Vaden (Brenda); 23 grandchildren; and 39 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Lack, Tony McDonald, Patrick McDonald, Eric Barksdale, William Vaden, Colton Vaden, and Dakota Vaden.
