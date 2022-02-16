HAMILTON — Hubert McCullar, 92, died February 12, 2022. Visitation will be today, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Marion County Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be held Thursday, 11 a.m., with burial in Bexar Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.