FLORENCE — Hubert Redding, Jr., 90, of Florence, died Friday, June 10, 2022. Visitation will be Monday, June 13th, 2022 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. The funeral service will immediately follow at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Alan Jones officiating. Burial will be at Sherrod Valley Cemetery.
Hubert was a native of Florence and lifelong farmer in the Oakland Community. He was a member of Jones Chapel Freewill Baptist Church and Oakland VFD where he served on the board of directors. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. His passions were spending time with family, cooking, baking, watching Atlanta Braves baseball, and Alabama football. Roll Tide!!!
Hubert was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Pauline Redding; parents, Velma and Hubert Redding; three sisters, four brothers; and son-in-law, Dean Shook.
He is survived by his daughters, Denise Shook and Renia High (Tim); sister, Louise Redding; grandchildren, Suzanne Fish (Wade), Heather Wright (Bobby), Tara Hammond, Leeanne Fox (Scott), and Todd Shook; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.
The family expresses special thanks to Kayla Hines and Enhabit Hospice for all their care for Hubert.
