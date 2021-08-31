MUSCLE SHOALS — Hugh Braxton Owings Jr., 61, of Muscle Shoals, AL went to his Heavenly Home on Saturday, August 28, 2021. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 1, 2021 from 12-2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 2 p.m. Gary Yielding will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
He was a member of Grace Life Church. Hugh will be missed greatly by his family whom he loved very much. His boys were his pride and joy. He always enjoyed helping other people and had the best sense of humor. He was a master craftsman and could build or repair anything that was given to him.
He is survived by his wife, Maria Teresa Owings; sons, Braxton and James Owings; mother, Sue Owings; sisters, Elizabeth Owings and Grace Waller (Garry); nieces and nephews, Makiah Owings, Reese Calomarde, and Jeremy Waller (Whitney); and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Hugh Braxton Owings Sr.; grandparents, Albert and Alice King, William Pruitt and Annie Mae Owings, and Elizabeth Owings.
You may sign the online registry at www.colbertmemorial.com.
Commented