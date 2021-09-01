MUSCLE SHOALS — Hugh Braxton Owings, Jr., 61, died August 28, 2021. Visitation is noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. He is survived by his wife, Maria Teresa Owings.

