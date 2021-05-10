HALEYVILLE — Hugh Cavender, 80, died May 8, 2021. Visitation will be held Monday, from 6-9 p.m., at Pinkard Funeral Home. The funeral will be held May 11,2021, at 2 p.m., at the funral home, with burial in Winston Memorial Cemetery.

