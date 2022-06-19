MUSCLE SHOALS — Hugh Alan Craigge, age 88, passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022. The family will receive friends for visitation on Monday, June 20, from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The memorial service will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.
Hugh was born on June 3, 1934 in Fountain Head, Tennessee. He was a veteran of the United States Army, and a retired assistant manager of Colbert Steam Plant. Mr. Craigge was preceded in death by his father, William Craigge; mother, Ivy Link; and sister, Cherry Gorham.
Survivors include his wife, Janet G. Craigge; sons, Jon Craigge (Denise), Jason Craigge (Sherrie), and Barry Bailey (Lee); daughter, Dana Bailey; siblings, Edd Craigge (Sheila) and Lynda Burman; grandchildren, Hunter Craigge (Maggie), Christopher Craigge, Lincoln Craigge, Madison Craigge, Fallon Craigge, and Leah Martin; and great-grandson, Oliver Craigge; as well as his special pets, Tom and Buster.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org) or a favorite charity.
An online guest registry is available at www.morrisonfuneralhomes.com
Commented