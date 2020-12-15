HAMILTON — Hugh Don Abbott, 72, died December 13, 2020. Graveside service will be held on Friday at 2 p.m. at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery with Hamilton Funeral Home directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.