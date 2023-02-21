HALEYVILLE — Hugh Oliver Foster, 66, died February 19, 2023. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville. Funeral will follow at 12 p.m. at the funeral home with burial in Thornhill Cemetery. You may leave online condolences at www.pinkardfh.com

