RUSSELLVILLE — Mr. Hugh Ray Harbin, 78, of Russellville, Alabama, passed away April 9, 2020, at his residence. A native of Franklin County, he was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church where he served in various positions over his fifty-year membership. He was a member of IBEW #558, was retired from Reynolds Aluminum after 26 years, as well as Wise Alloys after eight years. He was also a poultry farmer with Goldkist for 15 years. He had a passion for farming where he was a successful poultry, cattle and row crop farmer. He was an avid Alabama football fan and adored his grandchildren. He enjoyed the simple things in life--a good western movie and antique tractors.
Due to the national health crisis at this time, a graveside service was held at Macedonia Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. with Jerome Sherrill officiating.
Mr. Harbin is survived by his beloved wife of 49-plus years, Carol Pickett Harbin; daughter, Amy Moss and husband, Bart; son, Joey Harbin and wife, Lauren; sisters, Delores Gaston of Mount Hope, AL and Linda Crawford of Franklin, TN; brothers, William Harbin and wife, Bonnie, of Priceville, AL, Steve Harbin and wife, Laurie, of Russellville, AL, and Danny Harbin of Trinity, AL; grandchildren, Hayden and Ragan Moss and Noah Harbin; and nieces, nephews, cousins, and many beloved friends.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Wilmer and Eva Wimberly Harbin; brother, Thomas Harbin; sister-in-law, Danna Lane Harbin; and brother-in-law, Willard Gaston.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to The Michael J. Fox Foundation.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
