MUSCLE SHOALS — Hugh S. Jones, Jr. “Shorty”, 80, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. Visitation will be Friday, January 7, from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Brother Jeremy Sanderson officiating. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia.
Shorty was a member of Hampton Heights Baptist Church and retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh Jones, Sr., and Stella Jones; son, Greg Jones; and sister, Nell Rikard.
Shorty is survived by his wife, Linda Jones; children, Teresa Strait (Donnie), Tuscumbia, Chris Jones (Cindy), Tuscumbia, Tina Smith (David), Tuscumbia, Kelly Benton (Brian), Soddy Daisy, TN, and Chance Jones (Brandy), Muscle Shoals; brother, H.D. Jones, Tuscumbia; sister, Linda Wimbs, Tuscumbia; 23 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Joshua Lindsey, Jonathan Lindsey, Jeremy Lindsey, Dustin Smith, Dillion Jones, and Kolt Lindsey.
The family would like to offer special thanks to Carmen Conley and Sydney Edwards, with Comfort Care Hospice.
