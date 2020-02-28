F.2.28.20 Hughes Thompson.JPG
Korey Hameen

DETROIT — Hughes Lanard Thompson, 50, of Detroit, died Friday, February 21, 2020. Public viewing and visitation will be Saturday from 9-11:30 a.m. at Saints Funeral Home, located at 330 W. Tennessee Street in Florence. Celebration of Life will also be held Saturday at noon at Saints Funeral Home in Florence. Burial will follow in Wesley Chapel Cemetery. Saints Funeral Home directing. Online condolences can be made at www.saintsfuneralhome.com

