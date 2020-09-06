RUSSELLVILLE — Hulust David Landers, 74, died September 3, 2020. Private graveside services will be Tuesday at Oak Grove Cemetery, Russellville. He was the husband of Barbara Landers and father of Doreen, William and Hal. Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, directing.

