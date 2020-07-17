MUSCLE SHOALS — Huston Edward Bryan, 76, formerly of Sardis community, died July 15, 2020. Visitation Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Home in Addison. Funeral will be Sunday at 3 p.m. at the funeral home with burial in Sardis Baptist Church No. 2 Cemetery. Nichols Funeral Home is directing.