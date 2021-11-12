ETHRIDGE, TENNESSEE — Hyman Emerson Miller, 68, died November 9, 2021. Graveside service will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Ethridge Masonic Cemetery with Neal Funeral Home directing. He served in the Army National Guard.

