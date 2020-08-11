FLORENCE — Ida Earline Smith Odom, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, 93, of Florence, AL, formerly of Cedartown and Chamblee, GA, entered into the presence of her LORD and Savior, Jesus Christ, on August 9, 2020. She joins her loving husband, James Henry; little daughter, Geverna; son, Wayne; grandson, Farrell Jr.; brother, Robert and parents who preceded her in death.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 11-12:00 p.m. at Elkins Funeral Home, Florence. The funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Reverend Chance Hall and Reverend Chris Underwood officiating.
She is survived by son, Farrell (Janet); daughters, Sherry (Stan) and Lolita (Joe) and daughter-in-law, Clara-Jean. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, as well as a host of nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved including one special nephew, Gary Smith.
Earline was born March 21, 1927, to Samuel and Maudie Lee Smith in Florence, AL. She worked as a Chemical Administrative Assistant at Ashland Chemical Company (Atlanta, GA) from where she retired after 42 years in the workplace. She was highly respected not only for her work ethic and productivity, receiving many awards, but also for her kind and genteel spirit, always thinking of others first. She was a gifted Bible teacher, loved music and played many instruments.
Her home was always filled with love, laughter, music and food. She taught us to love Jesus and to understand that we can do nothing without Him. She taught us not only by her words but by her life of humility and faith that God’s Holy Word is preeminent and that we can trust it and believe its promises because God is faithful. She taught us how a woman of God lives a life of sacrifice and service as a wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and friend. We learned from her example that prayer is powerful and REALLY WILL move mountains. Through the unexpected deaths of very dear family members and the last nine years of life after a catastrophic stroke, her suffering taught us that a life filled with the Holy Spirit demonstrates endurance of hardship with great grace and perseverance, never complaining, but always responding with “we don’t need to question God, He knows what He is doing.” Mama, we have been blessed beyond anyone to have had you as our mother. For from you, we have experienced the very love of God. In this life you walked in obscurity, but for those privileged to have known you, unknown to them, they walked in the presence of greatness.
