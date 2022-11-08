FLORENCE — Ida Murray Davis, 74, of Florence, AL, passed away November 5, 2022, after an extended illness. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 9, 2022 from 1-2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with the service to follow. Greg Hammond will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
She was a business education teacher for 25 years. She spent the majority of her career at Bradshaw High School and then Florence High School. She also served several years as one of the cheerleader sponsors at Bradshaw. Her hobbies included sewing, knitting, gardening, and painting. She loved to travel to the beach, cheering for the Auburn Tigers, and spending time with her family. She was a member of the First Cumberland Presbyterian Church. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, James Woodrow Davis; father, Walter Murray; mother, Mary Ellen Murray; and sister, Mary Win Murray Jackson.
She is survived by her daughter, Allison Davis Wilkes (Andy); son, J. Bradley Davis (Christie); grandchildren, Davis Wilkes, Gray Wilkes, Hayes Davis, and Hollyn Davis; nieces, Jill Bailey, Shari Milstead Carroll; and nephews, Tommy Milstead and David Jackson.
Pallbearers will be W.T. Akers, Jr., Gary Elliott, Allen Tucker, Donnie Armstrong, Tommy Milstead, and James Montgomery.
The family would like to thank all of the staff at Brookdale University Park Assisted Living, Memory Care, and Skilled Nursing. We are also grateful for Home Instead and Affinity Hospice for all of their care and support.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for donations to be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org or (800) 227-2345.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.
