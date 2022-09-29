FLORENCE — Ida Nell Hamilton, 92, died September 27, 2022. Visitation will be Friday from 10 a.m. until noon at Greenview Funeral Home. The service will follow in the funeral home chapel at noon. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Park.

