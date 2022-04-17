MUSCLE SHOALS — Ida Mae Stonecipher Michael, 94, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Friday, April 15, 2022. Visitation will be Monday, April 18, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Casey Hagle and Chad Holder officiating. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia.
Ida Mae was a member of Parkview Baptist Church. She retired in 1993 after 26 years working in the Deshler High School cafeteria. She is preceded in death by her parents, Moman Roscoe and Ida Virginia Stonecipher; sisters, Mary V. Jones, Hazel Pate, Leona Willis, and Jennie Faye King; and brothers, Leo, Lester, and Louie Stonecipher.
Ida Mae is survived by her husband of seventy-five years, Avery Michael; children, Dale Michael (Darlene), Peggy Cook (Kenneth), and Toni Letsinger (Phillip); brothers, Lile and Lois Stonecipher; sister, Lula Mae Pounders; grandchildren, Ronnie and Phillip Michael, Michael and Jonathan Cook, and Benji and Bryant Letsinger; and six great-grandchildren.
Ida Mae’s grandson’s will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Ida Mae Michael to Parkview Baptist Church Building Fund, 1404 Highway 72 East, Tuscumbia, AL 35674.
