SHEFFIELD — Ida Young, 80, of Sheffield, passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022. There will be a memorial service on Tuesday, November 15, at 2:00 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church with Rev Danielle Thompson officiating.
Miss Young was the daughter of Charles H. and Ida Young. She was a graduate of Sheffield High School and Emory University and later retired from TVA.
Miss Young is preceded in death by her parents, Charles H. and Ida Young; brothers, Charles Young and William Young; and sisters, Audrey Young and Nancy Young.
Miss Young is survived by a host of nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com
Commented