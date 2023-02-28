HAMILTON — IJ Posey, 80, died February 26, 2023. Visitation will be today from 6 to 9 p.m. at Hamilton Funeral Home. Funeral will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Bethlehem Cemetery.

