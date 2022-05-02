FLORENCE — Ila Sue Appleton, 74, passed away Sunday, April 30, 2022. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The graveside service will immediately follow at 3:30 p.m. at Fergason Cemetery. Mrs. Appleton was born, March 23, 1948, in Moulton, to Burgess Craig and Bonnie Bradford.

