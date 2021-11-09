PHIL CAMPBELL — Ila Faye Whitten, 81, died November 7, 2021. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 9 at Mountain View Baptist Church, Phil Campbell. Funeral will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the church with burial in the adjoining cemetery. Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.