MUSCLE SHOALS — ILisa Iranette Perkins, 50, died Sunday, May 1, 2022 at her residence. Public viewing will be today, May 6, 2022 12 to 8 p.m. at Grace Memorial Funeral Home, Sheffield. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at the funeral home. Graveside service will be Saturday, May 7, 2022 1 p.m. at Bethel Lauderdale Church Cemetery, Florence. Transitory Service Rendered By: Grace Memorial Funeral Home, Sheffield.

