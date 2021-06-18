RUSSELLVILLE — Iller M. Hargett Spires, 85, died June 16, 2021. Visitation will be today from 6 to 8 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel. Funeral will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Knights of Pythias Cemetery.

