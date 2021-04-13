COLLINWOOD, TENNESSEE — Ima Elvesta Murphy, 86, died April 10, 2021. Visitation will be today from 5 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday from 10 a.m. until service time at Shackelford’s, Collinwood. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Piney Grove Cemetery. She was a member of Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church.

