FLORENCE — Imogene Beckham Frye, age 86 of Florence, Alabama passed away September 6, 2021. Due to the pandemic, services will be private. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Mrs. Frye was preceded in death by her husband, Price; parents, Arthur Lere and Bertha Mae Peters Beckham; and siblings, James Beckham, Robert Beckham, Josephine Berryhill, and Mary Erickson.
Survivors include her children, Michael D. Frye (Martha), Pam Nash (Steve) and Amy Kilpatrick; grandchildren, Judson Frye (Emily), Kaddee England (Zac), Krissie Liverett (Jeremy), Brian Nash, Matthew Nash (Shay), Chelsea Kilpatrick, Makenzie Moore (Austin) and Andrew Frye; eight great-grandchildren and another on the way; sisters, Marie Stae (Richard) and Jenny Fisher (Harold) ; and her loving fur babies, Sadie, Shelby, Mia and Finley.
Most people who knew Mrs. Frye knew her as “Granny Mo”. She was loved by everyone who met her because she had a contagious smile, sense of humor, and loved to make people laugh. She loved her Faith Church family, enjoyed going on the senior trips and was always the “Life of the Party”.
Grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.
The family request in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkinson’s Research. The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 Michaeljfox.org
