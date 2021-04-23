FLORENCE — Imogene Dockery Dean Henderson, 96, died April 21, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Florence followed by a graveside service at 2:45 p.m. at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. She was the wife of the late Kenneth Warren Dean the the late Rev. William H. Henderson. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com

