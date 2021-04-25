FLORENCE — Imogene Dockery Dean Henderson, age 96, of Florence, walked into her Saviors arms on April 21, 2021. Mama Jean, as she was affectionately called by those who loved her, was a member of Highland/Broadway Baptist Church and for many years Grace Baptist Church, where she lead the singing and was the Ladies Adult Sunday School teacher. Jean was a beautiful seamstress. She made all of her girls’ clothes, wedding dresses and even suits for her husband. She also sewed for the public. Later in life she worked for the Village Shoppe in the alterations. Her daughters always laughed because they never had clothes with labels so she found labels and then sewed in their clothes she made them. Jean also worked with her husband in the meat market at Hills Grocery Store. She was also a “Rosie The Riveter” during World War II, making ammunition. Jean sang in a gospel group “The Graceful Heirs,” with two other ladies. Over the years she would speak of how that time with the gospel group brought much happiness to her going from church to church praising her Lord and sharing God’s love through song.
Mrs. Jean Dockery Dean Henderson was preceded in death by her parents, Berlia and Bertha Dockery; husband of 53 years, Kenneth Warren Dean; husband of eight years, Rev. William H. Henderson; son, Gary Warren Dean; brothers, James Dockery and Thomas “Peck” Dockery; and sisters, Breath Mae Thomas, Ruby Campbell, Joyce Davison, Ann Britt, and Yvonne Stevens.
Survivors include her daughters, Teresa (Mike) Clingan of Florence and Debra (Geneo) Anderson of Broken Arrow, OK; 6 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and brother, Doyle (Sue) Dockery.
A special heartfelt gratitude to her caregivers that her family will never be able to repay, Linda Gorman, Shelia Sharp, Norma and Mike Butler, and Jackie May.
Visitation will be held at Williams Funeral Home of Florence on Sunday, April 25, 2021 from 1:00 until 2:30 p.m., followed by a closed graveside service at 2:45 p.m. at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens, Florence. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to charity of your choice.
Commented