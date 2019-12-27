FLORENCE — Imogene Gallien Womble, age 87, of Florence passed away on December 25, 2019 at North Alabama Medical Center. She was a member of North Village Baptist Church and Allied & Ceramic Trade Union. She was retired from “Stylon” Monarch Ceramic Tile.
Visitation will be Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Greenview Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Service to follow in Greenview Memorial Chapel at 12 p.m. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Park. Bro. Bobby Rich will be officiating the service.
Mrs. Womble was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Leon “Pete” Womble; her father, Alvin Clarence Gallien; her mother, Addie Mae Whitten; sisters, Ellen Ruth Gallien Ellis, Marcie Faye Gallien Foxx; and nephew, James Dwight “Buddy” Foxx.
She is survived by her sisters, Helen Mae Gallien Byler and Maudie Elaine Gallien; nieces and nephews, Patricia Foxx Young (Charles), Rena Foxx Cannon (Bart), Karen Leigh Foxx, Edgar D. Byler III and Whit Hendrix, all of Florence; great-nieces and nephews, Charles Foxx Young, Chadwick Beau Young, Tristan Tennille Young, April Foxx Kilpatrick (Chris), Vanessa Lynn Foxx, Karla Foxx Jones (Chris), Robyn Cannon Brantley (Briggs), Susan Cannon Phillips (John), Jonathan Bart Cannon and Courtney Leigh Michael; great-great-nieces and nephews, Skyler Kolton Young, Brandon Kilpatrick (Kaity), Brooklyn Kilpatrick, Sierra Foxx Bahramy, Alexis Poliseno and Bernadette Phillips; great-great-great-niece, Charlotte Elizabeth Kilpatrick.
Pallbearers will be Charles Cooper Young, Bart Cannon, Charles Foxx Young, Whit Hendrix, Skyler Kolton Young and Jonathan Bart Cannon. Honorary pallbearer will be Edgar D. Byler III.
A special thanks to Imogene’s caregivers, Christy Johnson, Amanda, Renee, Abby, Gloria and Delores.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
