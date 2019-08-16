MUSCLE SHOALS — Imogene “Jean” Braswell Kemp went to be with her Heavenly Father on the 13th day of August following an extended illness. She resided at Morningside Assistive living for ten years, followed by 2½ years at Cottage of the Shoals, Muscle Shoals. Jean was born on November 26, 1936 on a cold winter day in Guntersville, she was 82 years old. Jean’s parents were Roy N. Braswell and Lorene E. Braswell and they both predeceased her. Jean was also predeceased by a half-sister, Wanda Parsons.
Jean was born with a birth injury that caused her to develop Cerebral Palsy which she had her entire life. Despite facing learning disabilities, speech and gait issues, Jean lived her early years as a normal child and received much love from her parents and siblings. Jean also attended Kilby Training School in the 1950’s where she was taught by Ms. Forney, along with other special needs children. Jean learned to dance, to be a friend to her classmates and also to serve others.
Jean was a member of Highland Baptist Church and attended regularly until her health would no longer allow her to. She was also a member of the Tri-Cities Cheer Club for many years. Jean loved almost any activity, but particularly enjoyed picnics, the lake and being with her family. She was also an fan of Alabama football.
When Jean was 33 years old she married Bobby Kemp, they were married for 14 happy years which ended due to a tragic automobile accident that killed Bobby instantly and broke over 20 bones in Jean’s body. This resulted in a fused left leg which inhibited Jean’s ability to get around without assistance.
Jean is survived by her sister, Barbara Monroe (Eddy) of Muscle Shoals; her brother, M. Roy Braswell (Vicki) of Huntsville. Jean also has a nephew, Steven Monroe (Amanda); niece, Rebecca Monroe Sandy (Will); niece, Meghan Braswell Bagwell (Clayton); niece, Whitney Braswell Fedor (Nathan). There are also seven great- nieces and nephews and one great-niece.
The family will hold a visitation at Spry-Williams Funeral Home on Saturday, August 17th at 11 a.m. followed by a Celebration of Life Ceremony at noon. There will be a private burial at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to United Cerebral Palsy, 507 N. Hook Street, Tuscumbia, AL 35674.
Pallbearers will be Steven Monroe, Will Sandy, Eddy Monroe, Clayton Bagwell, Nathan Fedor and Roy Braswell. You may sign the guest register at sprywilliams.com
