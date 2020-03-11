KILLEN — Imogene Michael Bostick “Jean” was born on October 3, 1927, in Lexington, Alabama. She spent the next 90 years entertaining her family, friends and neighbors with her wit, her grace, and her charm. Jean passed from this life on March 8, 2020, at North Alabama Medical Center with her family in attendance. Jean was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Lebert H. Bostick. She is survived by her brother, Horace Edgar Michael and his wife, Juanita and sister-in-law, Flora Ann and husband, Paul Suschak as well as a number of nieces and nephews. Jean was preceded in death by her father, William McKinley Michael and mother, Carrie Liverett Michael; sisters, Wylodean Mitchell, Jane Ellen Jackson, Delphine Glover, and brother, Allison Michael.
At the time of her death, Jean resided in Killen, Alabama, living in a riverfront home that she and Lebert loved. Before Lebert’s retirement, Jean lived with her husband in Athens, Alabama, where he was the local president of Compass Bank.
Jean loved and was loved by her friends and neighbors both in Athens and at the river. She and Lebert enjoyed visiting friends at home and at social events. Together, they enjoyed football season, especially University of Alabama football. They made many trips to Tuscaloosa to cheer the Crimson Tide to victory.
At the time of her death, Jean was a loyal member of First United Methodist Church of Athens, Alabama, where she had worshipped for 50 years. Even though her health prevented her attending, she joined the Sunday morning worship services by listening to the presentation on the radio. Jean loved and supported her church, and she will be missed by many.
Most of all, Jean loved her family, especially Emily and Michael. It was always her intent to provide for them a welcoming place in her home and to assist them in any way possible. They will miss Jean’s welcoming heart.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 12, 2020, 11 AM to 12 PM at Elkins East Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 12 PM in the chapel with Brother Kenny Baskins officiating. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Allen August, Kent Clark, Dannie Gardner, Alvin Jackson, Michael Gray, Dr Charlie Henry Dawson lll, and James Copeland.
Honorary Pallbearer will be Colonel Charles William Glover.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a favorite charity.
