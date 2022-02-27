FLORENCE — Imogene “Jean” Murphy Ivey, 87, of Florence, passed away February 22, 2022. She celebrated her birthday on January 8th; she was born in 1935 in Alabama. She was a loving mother and grandmother; the life and heart of the family. She loved Elvis Presley, western movies, Alabama football, flowers, and her pet birds.
Visitation will be March 2, 2022 from 12-2 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Jack Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Hill Church of Christ Cemetery.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Velma Murphy and Noe Landrum; children, Jerry and Anita; sister, Irene Murphy; brothers, Grady, Bob, and Ray Murphy; and grandchildren, Matthew Ivey and Jerome Dowdy.
She is survived by her sons, Johnny Ivey, Frankie Ivey, Randy Dowdy, Charles Dowdy, James Dowdy, and Jim Dowdy; daughters, Kim Oliger, Beverly Henson, Joyce Hutchens, Betty Freeman, and Pam Keeton; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
