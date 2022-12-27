FLORENCE — Imogene Kennemer James, age 84, of Florence, passed away December 21, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 28, from 11:00 – 12:00 at Williams Funeral Home. The funeral will start at 12:00 pm with Harry Fuller officiating. Due to COVID-19 the family request you wear a mask.
Mrs. James was preceded in death by her parents, A.T. and Flora Kennemer; husband, Duel James; sisters, Maycell Smith, and Bonnie Reeves.
She is survived by her children, Milton James, Pam Kingsbury, and Marty James.
Mrs. James loved flowers, enjoyed traveling (especially with her sisters), and taking care of others.
Honorary pallbearers will be Charlee, Mack, and Moses Weatherford, and Marianna and Wes Warner.
The family would like to thank Dr. William Heaton for his loving care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
