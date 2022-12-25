FLORENCE

Imogene Kennemer James, 84, died December 21, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. The funeral will start at 12 p.m. Due to Covid-19 the family requests you wear a mask.

