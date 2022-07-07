SHEFFIELD — Imogene King White, 97, died June 30, 2022. Funeral will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Brown Temple Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, Sheffield. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens, Florence. The body will be placed in the church at 10 a.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, directing.

