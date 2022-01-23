FLORENCE —Imogene Mergie Nichols, 93, of Florence, passed away January 20, 2022 at her residence after an extended illness. She was a member of the Eastern Star and of the Methodist faith.
Visitation will be Tuesday, January 25, 2022 from 10-11 a.m. at Greenview Funeral Home with the funeral service following in the chapel. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Park.
Mrs. Nichols was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Nichols “Red”; parents, Carl and Ada Berry Phillips; brother, William “Bill” Phillips (Bobbie); sister, Nancy Carlene Phillips Green (Melvin); and brother, Rex Ivan Phillips.
She is survived by her brother, Cloyd Ray Phillips (Rosena); and sister-in-law, Wanda Lawson Phillips.
Pallbearers will be Rusty Phillips, Tommy Green, Barry Phillips, Chip Phillips, Weston Gray, and Michael Statom.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented