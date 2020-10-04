CYPRESS INN, TENNESSEE — Imogene Newborn Sherrill, 83, died October 2, 2020. Visitation is 6-9 p.m. Sunday at Shackelford Funeral Directors, Collinwood, TN. Funeral is 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home with burial to follow in Cromwell Crossroads Cemetery. She was the wife of the late Joel Sherrill.

