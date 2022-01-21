FLORENCE — Imogene Nichols, 93, died January 20, 2022. Visitation will be Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral will begin at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Greenview Memorial Park.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.