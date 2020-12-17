WESTPOINT, TENNESSEE — Imogene Russell, 94, died December 15, 2020. Graveside service will be Friday at 1 p.m. at Blair Cemetery with Loretto Memorial Chapel directing. She was a member of Greenhill Pentecostal Church.

