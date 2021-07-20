FLORENCE — Ina Bernese Woods, 93 of Florence, passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021 after an extended illness. Bernese was retired from Tee Jays and a member of Cloverdale Baptist Church.
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 21, 2021 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Greenview Funeral Home, funeral services will immediately follow in Greenview Memorial Chapel at 11:00 a.m., services will conclude with burial in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Woods was preceded in death by her father, Bud Hayes; mother, Hattie Mae Hayes; brothers, Lloyd Hayes, Carmel Hayes, and Gerthie Hayes; nephews, Jr. Hayes and Gary Hayes.
She is survived by her son, Tim Woods, Florence; daughters, Shirley Scott (Raymond), Florence, Teresa Hayes (Jimmy), Florence, Linda Roberson, Florence, and Tammy Heupel (Mike), Florence; sisters, Nadine Darby (Leroy), Florence, Emma Hayes-Bomholt, and Jean Mauldin, Michigan; 11 grandchildren; 18 greatgrandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will Ernie Scott, Corey Faires, Colbey Faires, Mike Heupel, Chris Roberson, and Dewayne Wellington. Honorary pallbearers will be Raymond Scott and Ty Scott.
