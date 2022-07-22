MUSCLE SHOALS — Ina Glynn Burgess, age 86, of Muscle Shoals, passed away July 21, 2022.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 23, 9:00 – 9:30 a.m. at Williams Funeral Home in Florence. A graveside funeral will follow at 10:00 a.m. at Shoals Memorial Gardens in Tuscumbia with Rick Baggett officiating.
Mrs. Burgess was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Gerald E. Burgess; father, Clayton “Dot” Patterson; mother, Mildred Howard Patterson; sisters, Jimmie Lou Thompson and Virginia Loren Weigart; and brother, Mike Patterson.
Survivors include her daughter, Lisa Murrah Maples (Andrew); grandchildren, Jay Powell (Kristen), Glynnis Powell, Hannah Maples and Jacob Maples; great-grandchildren, Sydney Powell, Matilda Powell and Sophie Richard; sister, Sandra Korink; and brother, Don Patterson (Sandra).
Mrs. Burgess was a member of Highland Park Baptist Church, where she enjoyed her Sunday school class. She was a nurse for 27 years, 23 of those in the office of Dr. Ronald McCoy.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The family would like to express their appreciation to Loretta, Paula, and Lisa, and the entire staff of Mitchell Hollingsworth.
Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.
Commented