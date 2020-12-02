SHEFFIELD
Ina Pearl Hamm, 86, of Sheffield, passed away, November 30, 2020. Visitation will be Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 9:00 until 10:00 a.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Funeral services will follow at 10 a.m. in the chapel with burial at Pinehill Cemetery.
Mrs. Hamm was preceded in death by her husband, James Hamm; parents, Ellie Balltine and Hazel Smith; three brothers and one sister.
She is survived by her children, Kay Poole, Tina Williams, David Hamm, and Tammie Lovell; brother, Nolen Balltine; sister, Shirley Wood and Rachel McDaniel, eight grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Please visit www.morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences.
Commented