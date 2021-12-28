LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Inez McFall Gilchrist, 92, died December 22, 2021. Visitation will be today from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at Salem Church of Christ, Lawrenceburg and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to service time at at Shackelford Funeral Home, Collinwood. Services will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Memorial Gardens. She was the wife of the late J.C. Gilchrist.

