LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Inez McFall Gilchrist, 92, died December 22, 2021. Visitation will be today from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at Salem Church of Christ, Lawrenceburg and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to service time at at Shackelford Funeral Home, Collinwood. Services will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Memorial Gardens. She was the wife of the late J.C. Gilchrist.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- Top US ice dancers share highly competitive friendship
- Asian shares mixed as omicron worries crimp market optimism
- Lotteries for Dec. 28
- Sheffield budget includes 9% employee raise
- Parents of hit-and-run victim asking for justice
- A model QB: Mom's touch shows on Auburn's Finley
- Nanboya to Start Painting and Wall Hanging Purchases in Singapore!
- Police: Vehicle believed to be involved in death found
Most Read
Articles
- 5-year-old killed in forklift accident in Muscle Shoals
- Firefighters, police rescue dog from 300-foot ravine
- Complaints few for road where fatality occurred
- Noise from off-road park draws criticism from resident
- Last-minute shopping continues brisk pace
- Commission accepts bid for Colbert County Office Complex building
- Love's wants to build RV park behind store
- Rising food cost have county sheriffs seeing red
- Muscle Shoals Council approves opioid suit settlement
- Shoals gov't offices closing for Christmas; most garbage routes not impacted
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Shakeup: Willis makes changes to UNA football coaching staff (1)
- 22-year-old suspect faces murder charge (1)
- MSHS National Merit Semifinalist Aspires to Lead (1)
- Permitless carry gun bills gaining support (1)
- 4-lane bridge needed for future (1)
- Lauderdale Co. DA "disappointed" in Senator's criticism (1)
- Public receives 3 bridge options (1)
- UNA struggles to contain UCF's size; No. 4 Gonzaga next (1)
Commented