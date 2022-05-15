TUSCUMBIA — Inez S. Ashley, 86 years old of Tuscumbia, AL. passed away May 13, 2022, at her home.
Visitation will be Monday, May 16, 2022, from Noon until 2 pm at Akins Funeral Home, Russellville, AL. The funeral service will immediately follow in the Chapel at 2 p.m. with Pastor Brett Pitman officiating. Burial will be in St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Inez was a member of Highland Park Baptist Church. She had a generous heart, and loved quilting and crocheting with her sisters. She lived in Chicago for many years where she worked as a machine operator for the M&M Mars Candy Company for 20 years.
She was born January 27, 1936, in Phil Campbell, AL to C.A. and Floy Scott.
Inez was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Herbert Clayton Ashley; her siblings, Vernell, Geraldine, Sue Nell, and Earl.
She is survived by her son, Vernon L. Ashley (Susan); her siblings, Jewel Eakins (Jim), Dorothy South, Wayne Scott (Joann), and Rosemary Cole; her grandchildren, Craig Ashley (Angie), Shaun Ashley (Dana), and Ryan Ashley (Andrea); and her great-grandchildren, Brooke, Reese, Gavin, Jacob, Tessa, Michael, and Sloan.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Akins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
