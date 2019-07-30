TUSCUMBIA — Inez Walker McWilliams, of Tuscumbia, AL, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 at the age of 97.
Nina Inez Walker was born at 2:15 a.m. on August 5, 1921 to Joe and Nina Underwood Walker of Tuscumbia. She was the fifth of six children being preceded by “J.C.,” “Woody,” LaVerne and James, with one younger brother, Allen. Her father was a farmer who later founded Walker’s Lumber Company. She was an active member in the Tuscumbia Church of Christ throughout her life and always had a special love for children.
She earned her B.S. in education in 1943 and began teaching at Littleville Elementary School, and later, Valdosta Elementary School. In 1946, she married John H. McWilliams alongside her sister, LaVerne in a double wedding at Tuscumbia Church of Christ.
Because of her love of young people and her husband’s fond memories of the European civilians during the War, both worked with the American Field Service (AFS) to host foreign exchange students. From 1968-1972 they hosted three students: Dan Steinhour (from Switzerland), Herb Ornstein (Sweden) and Dominique Pinon (France). All of these gentleman, Inez considered her own.
Inez helped her husband form the annual conventions of the 718th Railway Operating Battalion and she maintained these reunions even after her husband’s death in 1985.
While being within a “cotton-field’s” distance, she enjoyed her widowed years with her grandchildren, Kacie and Nathan, with whom she would play games. All throughout her life she was associated with her sister, LaVerne, whom was always by her side. She loved her family and friends and was always known for her smile.
She is survived by her children, John Lee McWilliams and Annie Cooper Perry (Bob); and grandchildren, Kacie Leigh McWilliams and Nathan McWilliams.
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 31st, 2019 from noon to 2 p.m. at Tuscumbia Church of Christ. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the church with Jeff Abrams officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia.
Pallbearers will be Jim Walker, Doug Walker, Mike McGee, David McCollister, Chris McWilliams and Bob Carter.
