PHIL CAMPBELL — Infant Daisy Ann Parker, daughter of Matt and Keslie Parker of Phil Campbell, Alabama, was born on December 20, 2019 and passed away on December 22, 2019 at Huntsville Hospital.
Visitation will be Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Russellville, from 1 p.m.. until 2 p.m. Services will begin at 2 p.m. with Jason Gann officiating. Burial will be in the adjoining cemetery.
In addition to parents, other survivors include brother, Chase Issac Defoor and grandparents, Steve and Kerri Parker, Sunshine Parker s/o Scott Powell, Carolyn and Bobby Parker, Nina and Michael Gilbert, Charlotte and Jeff Clark, Kevin Kirby, Diane and Larry Kirby, Ruth and Odell Kimbrough and Pete and Bettie Isbell.
Preceding her in death were brother, Landon Alexander Defoor and grandfather Ricky Carl Tharp.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville is directing.
Commented