FLORENCE — Mrs. Ioda Page Ford, born September 3, 1926 and passed away April 22, 2021, at Helen Keller Hospital, Sheffield, Alabama.
Graveside service will be Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at noon at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Public viewing will be today, April 27, 2021, 12-8, visitation with the family will be from 4-8 at Grace Memorial Funeral Home, Sheffield.
Mrs. Ford (loving known as T.T.) was born and raised in Colbert County in the Red Rock community. She graduated from Cherokee High School in 1946, attended Tennessee State University and was a veteran of the Korean War.
Before her health failed, she was very active in her community, P.T.A., Handy Center and Playground, Meals on Wheels, AARP, Red Hats, only to mention a few.
Her greatest joys were her family. She was an avid supporter of the Garner Family Reunion, the Cherokee High School Reunion and any family dinners or picnics where she could be among her family.
She was well known for her horticultural skills, tending her flowers, front and backyard. She was known to decorate her yard for every occasion. She received many city awards for her beautiful yard. She recently received recognition and an award for her hard work and dedication to the Handy Recreation Center and the original Handy Playground. She was always happy to show off her beautiful handmade quilts. She was well known for her pound cakes and caramel cakes, to say the least.
She was a faithful member of College View Church of Christ until her health failed. Even then, she enjoyed the calls and visits from her church members.
She worked many, many years in the nursing profession, ECM Hospital, retiring from Glenwood Convalescent Center. After which she worked many years for elder care nursing services.
Mrs. Ford was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Ford Sr.; her parents, Neal and Alyne Garner Page; her sister, Sarah Page Eady; one daughter, Cecil Ford Herron and two sons, Robert “Bobby” Ford, Jr., James Ford; and an aunt, Johnnie Burke.
Mrs. Ford’s survivors include three daughters, Marilyn Brown, Jane (Marvin) Goodloe, Sabrina (Kerwin) Barnett; one son, John Amos Wynn; ten grandchildren, Dr. Daphne Herron-Williams (Michael), Mr. Xavier Kawan Wynn, Mr. Nathianel Peele, Mrs. Marsha Herron Isip (Victor), James Ford, Jr., Ms. Charmarnique Brown, Mr. Torian Ford, Mr. Marvin Goodloe, Mr. Christopher Barnett, Ms. Brittany Barnett; nine great-grandchildren; one great-granddaugher; special flower daughter, Ms. Edna Brown; a host of other cousins, other relatives and friends.
Mrs. Ford loved her judge shows. She was known to tell us “if ya’ll need me, I will be in court.”
Commented