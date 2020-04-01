FLORENCE — Iola Mae Nelson Hendrix, 98, of Florence, AL, born June 27, 1921 and passed away March 29, 2020. She was a 1940 graduate of Loretto High School, Loretto, TN. Iola was known as a “prayer warrior” woman of faith, a member of Faith Tabernacle, her women’s Tuesday morning prayer group met in her living room for 25-plus years. She was a member of the End Time Handmaidens; she toured the Holy Land several times as well as making two missionary trips to Russia. Her hobbies were gardening flowers and vegetables, and she was a great cook, and her fried apple pies were renowned. Mother had so many friends that are in her age category, when she turned 96 we had a birthday party for her and over 90 guest attended in her honor.
A private burial will be today, Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in Greenview Memorial Park.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Hendrix; her father, Talley Hassel Nelson; mother, Tennie Haney Nelson Schnider; and sister, Birtie Nelson Rogers.
She is survived by a daughter, Doris Ann Hendrix; sons, James Vernon Hendrix and Benny Dale Hendrix; grandchildren, Benjamin Dale Hendrix, Matthew Leslie Hendrix and Bethany Lynn Hendrix; great-grandchildren, Aiden Matthew Hendrix and Makenzy Hendrix.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
